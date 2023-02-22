Heavy police deployment ahead of Serere by-election day

Police in Serere district have arrested the Kasilo County Member of Parliament Elijah Okupa for suspected election malpractice. The Kyoga East police spokesperson Oscar Ageca confirmed the arrest, saying that the legislator was found to be campaigning earlier in the day which is against the guidelines of the Electoral Commission. Okupa disputed the basis for his arrest, arguing that it was orchestrated by the National Resistance Movement camp. Five candidates are vying for the seat.