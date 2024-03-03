Hearing loss: Looking at why millions never get the care needed | HEALTH FOCUS

80% of the global need for ear and hearing care needs remains unmet, yet continued unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual cost of nearly 1 trillion US dollars globally. But the fact that the problem is silent, not much attention has been paid to it, leaving millions of people around the world living an undesirable quality of life. This, according to people living with and caring for those with hearing impairment, needs to change!