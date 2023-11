Hearing in Zaake - Kinyamatama case to resume on 22 November

The inquiry into allegations of misconduct against Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake has been prematurely postponed. This after Zaake refused to confirm whether he was the person in the video who is seen making derogatory statements about Rakai Woman MP Judith Kinyamatama. Parliament's rules, privileges and discipline committee will resume with the inquiry on 22nd November.