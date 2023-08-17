Hearing in Magara case pushed to October due to lack of funds

Hearing of a case against nine people implicated in the 2018 kidnap and murder of a businesswoman Susan Magara has stalled due to a lack of operational funds. Justice Alex Mackay Ajiji had to push the hearing of the case to 16th October with the hope that funds will be available for a special criminal session to be convened. State Prosecutor Irene Nakimbugwe informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions is not yet ready to present its witnesses because they need money to facilitate the witnesses. It is alleged that on 7th February 2018, the accused persons kidnapped Magara and even after receiving 200, 000 Us Dollars about 700m shillings from her family, murdered her on 27th February 2018 at Kigo in Wakiso district. Her body was found in Kitiko in Kigo.