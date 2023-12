Hearing for MP Zaake's case falters again due to lack of quorum

The scheduled hearing for the case against Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has once again failed, this time due to a lack of quorum. The Chief Opposition Whip John Baptist Nambeshe and Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona, who were set to testify before the Parliament's Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline, were left without a proceeding due to the absence of sufficient members.