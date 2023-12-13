Hearing for MP Francis Zaake's case stalls again over quorum issues and lack of clarity

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

The scheduled hearing for Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake's case has once again stalled, this time due to a lack of quorum. Witnesses, Chief Opposition Whip John Baptist Nambeshe and Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona, were set to testify before Parliament's Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee. Deputy Chairperson Charles Onen cited the inability to proceed without proper cross-examination and Zaake's lawyer's absence.

Expressing frustration, Onen wished for a swift conclusion, leading Ssegona to propose withdrawing the case, likening it to the state's actions when losing interest. Ssegona warned of limited participation unless progress is made.

Nambeshe expressed surprise at the absence of presiding officers and raised concerns about unclear invitations. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred Zaake to the committee in November 2022 after his protest on Parliament's silence over human rights abuses.

Zaake and lawyer Erias Lukwago persistently challenge the committee to specify the case's nature for an appropriate response.