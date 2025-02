Health workers intensify efforts to end Mpox infections

Health workers at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital have expressed concern about the surge in Mpox infections in the sub-region. While calling for more caution among health workers and the public, the acting director of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, Dr. Deus Twesigye, called for a reduction in the number of patient caretakers at the facility to prevent congestion there.