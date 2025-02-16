Health workers concerned at Besigye's detention under poor health

The Uganda Medical Association adds its voice to the growing calls for the release of Dr. Kizza Besigye, citing concerns over his access to medical attention while in detention. The association has also moved to distance itself from allegations of inciting public protests, in a clear bid to assert its neutrality amidst the Besigye situation. This development comes as Dr. Besigye's detention continues to draw widespread attention, with opposition leaders and rights groups piling pressure on the authorities to grant him an unconditional release.