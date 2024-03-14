Health tutor shortage affects Uganda Allied Exam Results

A shortage of health tutors is one of the major causes of the decline in performance of the Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB), where 1,360 students failed. More than six thousand passed the examinations. The Board's Executive Director, Joseph Angondua, says other challenges included exam malpractice, inadequate supervision in the practicum areas, and mismanagement of candidates' logbooks by supervisors. The state minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, says the ministry is in the process of recruiting more health tutors.