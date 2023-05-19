Health sector concerned as TB claims 30 lives daily

The Ministry of Health has expressed concern at the increasing number of cases of Tuberculosis in the Western region of Uganda. According to the ministry, over 30 people die of tuberculosis disease on a daily basis in the country and in the areas of the Tooro sub-region, at least 32 people die annually. This has spurred officials to engage cultural leaders in the Tooro Kingdom to disseminate and sensitize the masses about tuberculosis in order to curb the spread of the disease.