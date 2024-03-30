Health officials warn Ugandans of Red Eye Disease risk during Easter celebrations

Ugandans have been urged to remain vigilant about the danger of contracting red eye disease amid the ongoing Easter celebrations. According to health officials in KCCA, while the number of new Red-eye cases registered is slowly decreasing, it’s important to ensure that these cases do not rise again. Currently, around 2,761 cases of red eye have been registered so far, with many of these eventually discharged after recovery.