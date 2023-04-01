Health officials note drop in malaria cases

Health officials in Karamoja region have rolled out a roadmap for the reduction of malaria within the region. Officials indicate that malaria still remains a major public health concern within Karamoja with the region recording the highest number of malaria infections in the country. Under the road map, health officials will roll out a seasonal malaria chemoprevention vaccine for all children of 3 - 59 months while those above this age group will receive mosquito nets. This will be done with the assistance of the Village health teams.