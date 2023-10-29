Health officials in Mbale call for improved mental health intervention

According to a study that was done by Mbale regional hospital in 2022, 22% of the youth aged between 7 - 18 are abusing drugs, which has exponentially exposed them to mental illness. The study further showed that several retired civil servants are also suffering from mental illness which is a result of delayed payment of their retirement benefits. The officials now want the government to increase its funding for mental health to improve access to health services for victims of this illness.