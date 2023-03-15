Health ministry wants shs 15b to complete Mulago hospital renovation

The Ministry of health needs an additional 15 billion shillings to complete the renovation of Mulago National Referral hospital. Today, the state minister of Health for General Duties Anifa Kawooya appeared before the parliamentary health committee to give an update on the ongoing work which is behind schedule. Whereas some MPs blamed the contractor, ROKO Construction Company for the slow progress, the company cited internal challenges like limited funds and COVID-19 effects as stumbling blocks.