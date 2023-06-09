Health ministry urges public to be vigilant about Covid-19 infections

The Ministry of Health has reassured the public that there is no significant threat that should cause worry when it comes to covid-19. This follows news that the president had contracted Covid-19. Health Minister Dr Ruth Jane Aceng acknowledged that the situation was serious and urged the public to remain vigilant and also get vaccinated. In his recent communication, to the public via twitter, President Museveni said he needed two more days to do the Covid-19 test again.