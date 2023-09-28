Health Ministry to push for more access to laboratory services

The Ministry of Health is pursuing self-sustainability, aiming to reduce its dependency on external partners for capacity building and sustaining laboratory services. Dr. Susan Nabadda, the Commissioner for Laboratory Services, has acknowledged the critical funding gaps, especially in addressing diseases like sickle cell. While commendable progress has been achieved in strengthening laboratory services, with a significant focus on diseases like tuberculosis (TB) and malaria, there is a necessity to streamline efforts and broaden support to combat a wider range. NOBERT ATUKUNDA talks to Dr. Susan Nabadda.