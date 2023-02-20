Health ministry reviews Covid-19 preparedness project

The Ministry of Health is reviewing the Uganda COVID-19 Response and Emergency Preparedness Project (UCREPP) to establish where they need to focus public health intervention responses. The 712 billion shillings 3-year project funded by the World Bank was initially introduced as a Covid-19 relief fund in 2020 but the declining burden of the infection globally demands a change in strategy according to Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. Dr. Atwine says they have a lee-way to include other existing emergencies including diseases like malaria.