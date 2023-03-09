Health Ministry requests UGX 208 Billion in supplementary budget

The Ministry of Health is seeking a supplementary budget of 208 billion shillings where 176.9 billion shillings will go towards paying a loan which was used to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. Another 11.5 billion shillings is for a court award to Sino-African medicines. Members of parliament's committee of health wondered why the completion of Mulago hospital was not prioritized in the supplementary budget and yet the ministry wants 2.7 billion shillings to go towards the supervision of the International Specialized Hospital of Lubowa.