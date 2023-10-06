Health Ministry reports surge despite enhanced emergency services

The Ministry of Health has raised concerns about the rising incidence of injuries as a significant cause of death in Uganda. Despite the implementation of a robust Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system, the rate of injuries continues to climb. Maria Nkalubo, the Chief Operations Officer overseeing emergency medical services at the Ministry of Health, referenced the Ministry's Annual Health Sector Performance Report. She highlighted that in the 2013/14 report, injuries didn't feature in the top 10 causes of death in Uganda. However, by 2017/18, injuries accounted for 7.3% of the primary causes of death. In the Kampala metropolitan region alone, medical emergencies and injuries were the leading causes of death, resulting in over 2,500 fatalities in the 2018/19 period.