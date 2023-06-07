Health ministry gives interns deployment options

In response to the concerns raised by pre-medical interns regarding their delayed deployment, the Ministry of Health has announced an alternative solution. The ministry is urging interns who are capable of covering their living expenses to apply online for internships, allowing them to be assigned to their preferred hospitals and commence their training. Dr. Diana Atwiine, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, stated that interns who choose this option will be reimbursed once the government disburses the funds allocated for living allowances. This development comes shortly after several interns questioned the ministry about the reasons behind the two-month delay in their official deployment.