Health ministry criticizes officials for neglect of Kagadi Hospital,

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Diana Atwiine has blamed some local officials in Bunyoro sub region over negligence of duty, resulting in poor state of facilities. The criticism came as she inspected facilities at Kagadi Hospital, where workers have abandoned their roles and left them to students. There, she landed on referral letters from Kagadi that have been signed by students. Dr. Atwine is presently in Hoima City on a TB and Leprosy sensitization meeting.