Health ministry commits to end surgery shortages

Surgeons under the Association of Surgeons are concerned about the state of surgical services in Uganda especially in the countryside. The surgeons says the state of poor surgical services mainly affected low income earners who cannot afford private health facilities. Dr. Frank Asiimwe the president of the association says a lot needs to be done especially when it comes to funding the health sector. This was during the launch of surgical camp in Lango region.