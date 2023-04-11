Health insurers express concern over unhealthy lifestyles

The signs of an unfit population are increasingly manifesting themselves among the population, triggering a high cost in medical covers and bulging health insurance claim payouts. This, according to players in the insurance sector. As a remedy to get the population fit and healthy, the insurance industry has started what they termed an insurance walk – an initiative to get Ugandans involved in routine physical activities- to reap the benefits that come with keeping fitter and living a healthy lifestyle.