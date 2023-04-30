Health Focus: Why the medical interns crisis remains unresolved

The question on the deployment of interns has lifted the lid on the Ministry of Health’s failure to accurately plan for their workforce. For time on end, medical interns are up in arms for several reasons including remuneration, welfare and more recently deployment. The health ministry claims they have no money to enable them to allocate interns their mandatory time of apprenticeship. Tonight in health focus Walter Mwesigye examines this issue and more from the health experts’ point of view.