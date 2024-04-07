Health Focus: Why gov’t should supplement import of ostomies

An ostomy, such as colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy, is a surgical procedure in which an artificial opening or stoma is formed in the abdominal wall to allow the passage of urine or intestinal contents. People living with ostomies, under their association in Uganda, want the government to consider listing the items they use, like bags, powders, and gels, as essential and provide them at government facilities. Currently, they benefit from well-wishers across the world or have to fork out a sizable sum of money to purchase the items, which are a necessity.