HEALTH FOCUS: Why experts want the public to check out for hypertension regularly

This week on Wednesday, the world commemorated world hypertension day meant to raise awareness of its dangers. Now, health experts from the Uganda Heart Institute are urging the public to take a keen interest in taking regular measurements of their blood pressure to avoid the risk of suffering the ever-increasing non-communicable diseases. Here is more in this week’s health focus with Walter Mwesigye.