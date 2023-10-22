Health Focus: Kamuli communities benefit from improved sanitation

Safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene are crucial to human health and well-being. Safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene is not only a prerequisite to health but also contributes to livelihoods, school attendance, and dignity and helps to create resilient communities living in healthy environments. Uganda has made substantial progress in improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene, but there's still work to be done. The challenges are multifaceted, requiring collaboration among various stakeholders, community involvement, and sustainable solutions. Walter Mwesigye delves into the transformative stories of communities in Kamuli district, spotlighting their dedicated endeavors to achieve superior WASH standards.