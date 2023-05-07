HEALTH FOCUS: Experts weigh in on how food influences one’s life

Food influences the way a person feels, how he or she sleeps and interacts with others. Too much food can lead to extra weight, and extra weight is associated with cancer, cardiovascular disease, and decreased physical function. Diet can affect how people with chronic illness feel. It’s important to feed the body in a way that optimizes your health. This is sometimes referred to as eating for wellness, here is more with Walter Mwesigye in this week's health focus.