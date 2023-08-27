Health Focus: Autism awareness: why the debilitating ailment needs more support

Autism is a neural development disorder characterized by repetitive behavior, mood alterations, impaired social interactions, and communication difficulties. Autistic people are often subject to stigma and discrimination, including unjust deprivation of health care, education, and opportunities to engage and participate in their communities. In tonight’s health focus, Walter Mwesigye has more about a disorder that deserves more attention than it gets.