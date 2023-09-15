Health facilities urged to use onsite chlorine generators

In an effort to address the challenges of limited chlorine supply and stockouts, healthcare facilities have been urged to embrace on-site chlorine generators. This stems from an analysis conducted by PATH a non-governmental organization, which scrutinized chlorine inventory availability across ten health care facilities across the country. The analysis found that health facilities experienced an average of 74.3 days per year without chlorine which is necessary for disinfection.