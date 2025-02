Health facilities in Hoima struggle with patient load

Health facilities in Hoima District are struggling to cope with a growing patient load despite efforts to delegate cases to lower-level health centers. However, a shortage of health workers has left many reluctant to seek care at these centers, further straining the system. As of January 2025, Hoima District’s population stood at 548,800, with just two Health Centre III facilities—Bugahya and Kigorobya—serving the region.