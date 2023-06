Health experts concerned the rise of peptic ulcer patients

Authorities at Ishaka Adventist Hospital in Bushenyi district have expressed concern at the proliferation of people suffering from peptic ulcers in the area. The concern came as they became overwhelmed by the number of patients lining up for free treatment at health camp at the hospital, yesterday. The camp had been convened after a study that found that many poor people were missing out on treatment due to the cost of care and supplies.