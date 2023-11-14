Health concerns rise over abandoned Kibati compost plant in Hoima

Residents of Kibati and neighboring villages in Hoima City fear a disease outbreak due to improper garbage disposal in the area. Piles of garbage are dumped and abandoned at the Kibati Compost plant in Hoima, which was gazetted in 2014 to generate compost manure. The Shs2.5 Billion Uganda Kibati Compost Plant in Hoima Oil City, commissioned by the National Environment Management Authority with funding from the World Bank, was intended to facilitate effective garbage management in the Oil City but is now abandoned in a bush.