Health actors want more support for Mbarara youth amidst surge in HIV&AIDS cases

Coordinators of HIV/AIDS prevention in Mbarara District have blamed the district’s high HIV/AIDS prevalence on older men seeking younger women for sexual relations. According to the Mbarara regional Manager of Uganda Aids Commission Micheal Matsiko, men aged 40 years and older are taking advantage of younger women. This is based on the realization that they are ready to engage in unsafe sex to meet their financial needs. This is in addition to the high levels of unemployment among the young people within the district as well as poverty, which is forcing many young people into commercial sex.