Health activists urge nurses to be professional at work

Meanwhile - the Chairperson of the National Organisation of Trade Unions Wilson Owere is demanding that the health ministry recruit more nurses, midwives, and interns, as a way of improving health care following concern about suffering patients. The call came as over 1,400 enrolled nurses and midwives graduated from Mbale School of Nursing and Midwifery. Owere called for health workers to get a living wage. In response, the assistant District Health Officer in Mbale, Stella Kisolo urged the graduating nurses and midwives to keep their integrity when they get into employment. The call also comes ahead of International Labour Day, which looks at the condition of workers worldwide.