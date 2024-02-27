Headteacher arrested for exam malpractice

Police in Kampala are holding the headteacher of Bubaale Primary School in Bushenyi following allegations of exam malpractice and issuing false results to Primary Seven candidates for the year 2023. The incident surfaced after the headteacher reportedly provided testimonials with false results to enable students to progress to Senior One, pending the release of pass slips from UNEB. UNEB is investigating the results of 116 learners from this same school on suspicion of exam malpractice.