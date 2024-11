Headteachers and police officers will receive a pay rise in the revised salary structure for the FY 2024/2025, effective July 2024. A science head teacher in a secondary school will earn Shs6.5 million, up from Shs2,350,000—an increment of Shs4.1 million. The deputy head teacher (science) will earn Shs4.5 million, up from Shs1.7 million—an increment of Shs2.8 million.