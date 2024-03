Hajjat Aphwa Sebyala is investing in women and impacting society | STUDIO INTERVIEW

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, talked to Hajjat Aphwa Sebyala, an insurance consultant and seasoned mentor, who has dedicated herself to empowering women and promoting personal development and corporate governance. As an environmental campaigner, she tackles the impact of climate change. Tune in to learn from her inspiring journey and how she's making a difference in society.