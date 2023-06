Habitat for Humanity joins hands with government to build more homes

The Ministry of Lands and Housing is joining Habitat for Humanity Uganda in a country-wide campaign dubbed ‘Home Equal’ campaign. According to Robert Otim, the country director of Habitat for Humanity Uganda, the program will be looking at healthcare facilities in slum areas, access to safe water, and land ownership. The Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has urged people to collaborate to ease the process.