Gunfire erupts in Makindye as police evict residents from NEMA-claimed wetland

There was heavy gunfire in Kibiri A Village, Makindye, in Kampala Capital City as police evicted people from a wetland claimed by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). The residents accused NEMA of rushing the process despite a pending court case. However, NEMA insists that the residents were warned multiple times against continuous encroachment, but to no avail.