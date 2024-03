Gulu leaders halt petrol station construction in Pece wetland

Gulu City authorities and environmental activists have stormed a construction site where a petrol station was being built. The leaders say the petrol station is being constructed in the Pece wetland. Led by Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga and John Amos Okot, the MP for Agago North, the leaders halted the construction, backed by a team of police officers.