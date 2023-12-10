Gulu charity marathon to take place on 17th December

Farmers in Northern Uganda under their association [Northern Uganda Tractor Operators and Farmers Association] have organized a marathon race to raise 120 billion shillings for the establishment of six agricultural mechanization hubs there, over the next five years. The marathon, scheduled for 17th December will see former Women's World steeplechase champion Dorcus Inzikuru as the chief runner. The one-stop mechanization hubs, according to the farmers will be set up in Gulu City, Lira, Arua, Moroto, Agago, and Lamwo districts.