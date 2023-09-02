Great Lakes Region legislators call for end to nepotism, long stay in power

A researcher in the Great Lakes Region has emphasized the necessity for regional states to eliminate nepotism and prolonged stays in power to eradicate the specter of conflict and instability. While presenting a report to the Great Lakes Parliaments' forum in Dar es Salaam, Fadhili Manyaki stated that legislatures should take the lead in preventing such trends. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the regional states have been advised to ensure a level playing field for youth interested in politics, as the states contend with the issue of the commercialization of politics.