Great Lakes region change committee leadership after term ends

Today the Forum of Parliaments on the Great Lakes region has changed the leadership of the five committees that handle the various matters affecting the region. The committees include Peace and Security, Democracy and Good governance, Humanitarian and Social Issues, Economic Development, Natural Resources and Regional Integration, Mineral and Natural Resources, Gender, Children, and Vulnerable persons. The committees are given a mandate of up to three years. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Juba-South Sudan’s capital Juba.