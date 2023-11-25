Great Lakes parliamentary forum urges member states to combat neocolonialism

The Executive Committee of the Forum of Parliaments in the Great Lakes region has called upon member states to desist from neocolonialism, seen as a major cause of conflicts in the region. Addressing the Forum of Parliaments of the Great Lakes Region in Nairobi, the Parliament's first deputy speaker, Nathaniel Oyet, says Western influence continues to fuel proxy wars in the region. The Secretary-General of the Forum, Onyango Kakoba, wants all member states to continue pushing for dialogue as a way of ending protracted conflicts in the region, as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.