Great lakes - meeting resolves to end regional conflicts

The speakers of Parliaments in the various Great Lakes region are calling upon the executive in various states with conflicts to implement the resolutions made by the Forum of Parliament of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region. The speakers are met in Juba South Sudan where the forum is meeting to discuss issues affecting member states in the region. One of the resolutions was to ensure there is the end to hostilities in Eastern DR Congo, Central African Republic Sudan and South Sudan .