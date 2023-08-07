Great lakes legislators urge harmonized laws to combat early child marriages

The legislators of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference of the Great Lakes have called on the regional governments to harmonize the laws against early child marriages. The Secretary General of the forum told NTV that one of the challenges that the states are facing is uncoordinated legal systems that give leeway to the perpetrators. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the legislators from the great lakes region want the boy child included in the fight against early marriages since men are the culprits.