GREAT LAKES FORUM: Members to assess humanitarian situation

The Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has adopted the agenda to assess the humanitarian situation in the Great Lakes region and then come up with recommendations. The Conference which is hosted by the South Sudanese Government in Juba, brings together legislators from the 12 member states who sit on various committees. However, the South Sudan government and the Central African Republic are among the countries which were discontent with the outcome of the various committee leadership positions filled on Monday.