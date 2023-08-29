Great lakes forum calls for better governance

A section of legislators from the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region - the FPICGLR, are calling upon heads of state in the region to respect their respective Constitutions in order for peace and tranquility to prevail. They cited constitutional amendments meant to prolong presidential terms of office as one major route cause of the instability in some states. The remarks were made during the forum's meeting held Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's capital focusing on the security, peace and humanitarian situation in the region.