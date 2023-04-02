Great Lakes Conference ends with call for resolution of conflict in Congo

The 13th plenary assembly of the Ordinary Session of the Executive committee of members states that form a Forum of Parliaments of International Conference on Great Lakes region has closed in Juba today. The plenary, which met in Juba South Sudan, featured several parliamentary speakers in the region, especially those of South Sudan and the DR Congo. As SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports, the Congolese government wants the national peacekeeping forces deployed in the Eastern DRC to withdraw if they fail to carry an offensive attack against M23 rebels.